Carolina Panthers Signing XFL Quarterback PJ Walker

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Monday it's being reported around the NFL that former Houston Roughnecks standout quarterback of the XFL PJ Walker is being signed by the Carolina Panthers.

Ian Rapoport reports via a source on Twitter:

Walker ranked as the second-highest graded quarterback in the XFL this shortened season with a 72 overall grade.

The Temple product led the Roughnecks to a perfect 5-0 record before the season was cut short. He threw for 15 touchdowns, 1,338 yards, he only threw four interceptions and ran for 99 yards with a score.

Walker is one of five quarterbacks now currently on the Panthers roster. Walker, Teddy Bridgewater, Cam Newton, Will Grier, and Kyle Allen. The expectation is that Carolina will either trade or cut Cam Newton in the near future.

In case you're not familiar with Walker's work from the XFL this past season here's a couple of highlights from Football Highlights:

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook