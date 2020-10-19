Carolina Panthers Shut Down Facility Ahead Of Game vs. Saints After ‘Unconfirmed Positive’ COVID Test

The COVID-19 bug is hitting the NFL once again.

This time the potential coronavirus scare is affecting the Carolina Panthers who have cleared all out coaches, players, and staff members from their practice facility after an "unconfirmed positive" test within their organization.

The Panthers have shut down their facility and have instructed everyone to "work remotely" through Tuesday. Carolina is scheduled to play the Saints this Sunday (Oct. 25)—which is also set to mark Teddy Bridgewater's first trip back to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome after signing with the Panthers.

We'll keep you posted on this developing story.