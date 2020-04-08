Carolina Panthers Channel Adam Sandler to Troll Atlanta Falcons

The Carolina Panthers took a page out of the New Orleans Saints playbook when it comes to trolling the Atlanta Falcons on social media.

When you're most memorable moment as a franchise is blowing a 25 point lead in the Super Bowl, I guess getting ribbed on the internet doesn't hurt.

The Falcons released their new uniforms today, sharing a video on Twitter to unveil the new look.

Carolina then channeled Adam Sandler to troll Atlanta's look.

If you don't know, the closing shot is Adam Sandler as Paul Crewe in the remake of The Longest Yard.

The prison team's name is Mean Machine, and the Falcons new uniform looks oddly similar.