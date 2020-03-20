Carencro’s Kendrell Williams Offered by La. Tech

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns apparently have some more competition in their quest to add a talented local prep football standout to one of their future recruiting classes, in the form of an FBS state school.

Kendrell Williams, a running back at Carencro High School, shared on social media on Thursday that he has been offered a scholarship by Louisiana Tech.

Earlier this month, Williams shared that he had been offered by Louisiana.

As a junior in 2019, Williams rushed for 1,935 yards, to go along with 25 touchdowns, earning him All-District, All-Acadiana, and LSWA Class 4A All-State honors.

The 5-foot-11, 187-pound Williams is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2021.

Williams has also reportedly been offered by Nicholls St.