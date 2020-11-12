Carencro’s Joe Charles Signs With UL Basketball

A local prep roundball standout will be playing his future college basketball home games at the Cajundome.

Joe Charles, who currently attends Carencro High School, officially signed a National Letter of Intent with the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns on Wednesday, on the first day of the National Signing Period.

Currently a senior at Carencro, Charles is expected to be eligible to play at the NCAA Division I level beginning with the 2021-2022 college basketball season.

A 6-foot-8 forward, Charles averaged 19 points, to go along with eight rebounds, four assists, and three steals as a prep junior last season.

As a freshman in 2018, Charles helped lead Carencro to the 2018 Class 4A state title.

Charles, the No. 2 small forward in the state of Louisiana by PrepHoopsLA and the No. 7-ranked player overall, helped the Bears to the District 4-4A title and a state semifinal appearance in 2019 and was also named the district MVP while earning All-Metro and Class 4A All-State honors.

An athletic and versatile player, Charles is regarded as a player who can help in all areas on the court. He can shoot the three-point shot and is known as an outstanding defensive play, while also having a high upside.

Charles, who committed to the Cajuns in August of 2019, had his junior season cut short by a knee injury but is rehabbing well.

Charles had many offers, including ones from Texas Tech and Baylor, but he elected to stay home and play for the Cajuns.

It will be nice to see Charles playing his future college basketball for the Cajuns.