Carencro’s Bailey Despanie Offered by Houston Baptist

A local prep football standout has received an offer from a school in The Lonestar State.

Bailey Despanie, who currently attends Carencro High School, shared on social media on Sunday that he has been offered by Houston Baptist.

Earlier this month, Despanie was offered by Southeastern Louisiana.

Last month, Despanie was offered by FAU, Tulane, and Prairie View.

Despanie, who has now reportedly received six offers, was offered by South Alabama in March.

Also in March, Despanie paid a visit to Louisiana.

A 6-foot, 160-pound cornerback, Despanie also plays basketball at Carencro.

Currently a junior, Despanie is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2021.