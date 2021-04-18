Carencro Police Officer Spotted Sitting With Blind Homeless Guy [PHOTO]

A photo of a Carencro Police officer has gone viral as it shows the officer sitting with a blind homeless man near a restaurant.

Craig Richard took the photo and says that the officer sat with the man to help order his food, but when it came time to pay for the food, Waffle House did not accept payment. Yes, they gave this gentleman the food he wanted.

Richard says he took the photo and shared the story in hopes that more "good news" like this would surface on social media.

I applaud the officer for taking the time to sit with this man and I also salute Waffle House for feeding this man.

Sometimes the most simple things can go a long way when we ALL work as a team.