Car Lands on Other Vehicles During Bizarre Accident [VIDEO]

This is so scary.

Watch as a car spins out of control in a bizarre traffic accident in Florida. The car goes through the intersection and then apparently hits a ditch near a parking lot.

The car must have gone airborne and landed on two parked cars. Luckily no one was injured in this accident, but as you can see in the video below the vehicles involved were heavily damaged.

I don't know if anyone was in the vehicle that spun out of control, but it reportedly exited a nearby parking lot and spun out of control before landing on the other cars.

This is enough to remind you to always keep your head up while out in public. You never know what could be heading your way.

Scary.