Car Jumps Across Tickfaw River at ‘Bo’s Extravaganza’ Festival [VIDEO]

Watch as a stunt driver lands a 100-foot jump across the Tickfaw River.

This stunt was part of a tribute to the movie series "Smokey and The Bandit" and it took place at John Schneider's 'Bo Extravaganze' Festival.

If the name sounds familiar, yes it's the actor known for his role in the "Dukes of Hazzard."

According to the Advocate, the stunt will be used in an upcoming movie to be produced by Schneider.

Onlookers held their breath, and phones in the air, as the car sped closer to a ramp and then over the river. Luckily all went as planned.

Check out this amazing stunt in the video below and be sure to look for it in the movie titled "Stand On It."