Car in New Iberia Spotted Carrying Refrigerator in Trunk [VIDEO]

Someone in a small car was spotted in New Iberia carrying a refrigerator in the trunk of the vehicle and it was strapped to the vehicle.

This really doesn't look that safe, but that did not seem to bother the person driving the car.

As you can see in the video below, the car speeds off after being at an intersection and the refrigerator doesn't seem to be of concern.

Look, I would NEVER recommend transporting anything like this using the trunk of your car, but they did what they had to do to get the fridge to its final destination. I just hope they made it without any issues.

The video below contains language that may be OFFENSIVE to some.