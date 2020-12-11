Capacity for Next Saints Home Game Significantly Reduced

The next home game for the New Orleans Saints was going to include the most fans in attendance for a game in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome so far this season. Unfortunately, that is no longer happening.

According to NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the team is cutting fan attendance for the December 20 game against the Kansas City Chiefs by four-fifths of its previous maximum.

Schefter is reporting that the team is rolling back attendance for the game from 15,000 to 3,000.

For the last home game, some 6,000 fans were allowed into the 'Dome.

But, this should come as not much of a surprise given some of the other "rollbacks" and cancellations happening in the city.

Earlier this week, the LHSAA announced they were moving the state high school football championships out of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to Northwestern State University in Natchitoches.