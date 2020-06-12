Cantrelle to MIL, Here’s a Look at the Brewers Farm System

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Being drafted to the professional ranks in sports has to be an all-time high feeling, of course, I've never experienced it but we can all imagine it's gotta be pretty epic. All the hard work you've put in to put yourself in the position to be drafted paying off and now an entirely new chapter of your life is about to unfold.

For Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns shortstop Hayden Cantrelle the hope was that he would be taken within the shortened 2020 MLB Draft and with less than 20 picks to go in the draft the Milwaukee Brewers called his name at 151st overall.

First of all, big-time congratulations to Cantrelle for being drafted and getting the opportunity to play professional baseball.

After hearing the news my second thought was, how's the Brewers farm system?

After some digging, I've found that it's not very good... According to an article written by Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report heading into the draft Milwaukee had the 29th ranked farm system out of 30 teams.

The Brew Crew doesn't have a lot of top tier talent, that's the talent that's close to the Major League level.

According to the same BR article, the Brewers top prospect is in fact a SS named Brice Turang. He was drafted right out of high school, he's just 20 years old, and has never risen above the A level in his two-year Minor League career.

Their seventh-ranked prospect is also a SS in Eduardo Garcia. However, he's much further away as he's played just 10 games in rookie ball last season and is only 17 years old.

As mentioned, Milwaukee has little talent close to the MLB level. That's probably why they decided to use all five picks in this year's draft to select college position players who should be more polished.

Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says that this is the first time the Brewers elected not to select a pitcher within a draft class since 2003.

Their draft class looked like this:

The Brewers top pitching prospect comes in the form of their first draft pick from 2019 in LHP Ethan Small at 28th overall. Small is a 23-year-old who pitched for Mississippi State collegiately and after one season in the minors between rookie and A ball he's 0-2 with a 0.86 ERA over seven starts and 21 innings pitched while striking out 36 and walking only four.

Cantrelle will look to shed the slow-starter mantra that's plagued him in college and show Milwaukee that he can be a value up the middle for their organization.

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook