Cantrelle, Angel Among D1 Baseball’s Top 250 Draft Prospects

We still don't know what the particulars will be concerning the 2020 MLB Amateur draft. We don't know when it will be held or how many rounds it will be.

Or, for that matter, IF it will be held.

That hasn't stopped D1Baseball from naming its top 250 players for 2020. These rankings include players at four year colleges or junior colleges. It does not include high school prospects. However, D1 has projected the rounds the players will go, based on how many high school players traditionally are taken in the top ten rounds.

There are thirteen players listed from schools in the state of Louisiana and the Sun Belt Conference. LSU had three prospects in the top 100 and four overall. Louisiana had two in the top 250 as did Tulane and Coastal Carolina.

As far as the Cajuns are concerned, a slow start to the 2020 season didn't diminish Hayden Cantrelle's stock. The Cajun shortstop is rated the #33 prospect and is projected for the second round of the draft. RHP Connor Angel was ranked #149, good enough for a seventh round pick.

LSU players included RHP Cole Henry (1st Round, #16), OF Daniel Cabrera (1st round #23), RHP A. J. Labas (4th Round #85) and RHP Devin Fontenot (9th Round, #208)

Players from Tulane included OF Hudson Haskin (2nd round, #47) and RHP Braden Olthoff (7th Round, #161)

Players from the Sun Belt Conference other than Louisiana included Coastal Carolina RHP Zach McCambley (2nd Round #35), and OF Parker Chavers (3rd Round #59--Injured), Little Rock C Kale Emshoff (4th Round #87), Appalachian State RHP Jack Hartman (10th round, #231) and Troy OF Rigsby Mosley (10th round, #245).