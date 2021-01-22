Can’t Top This: Man Hits a Homerun With His Proposal (VIDEO)

This one popped up on my feed today, and I had no idea what was coming: during a bird show at a zoo, a man proposes to his girlfriend. This one is gold!

Here's the gist of what happened: man and woman attend the bird show at a zoo, and the bird handler asks for a volunteer. The target is acquired, and the bird goes to work to bring the couple's "Happily Ever After" to life.

Some critics are saying that this plan was too elaborate to actually pull off but, judging by her reaction, I believe it was legit.

Oh, by the way, through the magic of the internet, the couple had a celebrity witness to the proposal:

Internet, I love you!