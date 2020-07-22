Canadian Football League Team Changing Its Name

In the wake of the NFL's team in Washington dropping the "Redskins" name, the CFL team in Edmonton will be discontinuing theirs.

The Edmonton Eskimos, winners of 14 Grey Cups, are dropping the indigenous nickname "Eskimos" and will determine a new name in time.

Multiple reports suggest a number of team sponsors threatening to pull away from the franchise if they didn't consider a name change.

It appears the new name will not be in place by the time the CFL resumes, so for 2020, they'll simply be known as EE Football Team.

The "Eskimos" nickname had been in place since 1949.