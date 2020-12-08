Can the Saints break the curse and finally get back to a Super Bowl?

This content was produced in partnership with Gambler.Media.

Is this the year?

Could it really be setting up for the New Orleans Saints to get back to a Super Bowl for the first time in over a decade?

At 10-2, the Saints are one of two teams to have locked up a playoff berth heading into Week 14 of the NFL season, along with the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs (11-1). Not coincidentally, those two teams currently have the best odds with sportsbooks around the country to win Super Bowl LV.

The Chiefs are a clear favorite, at odds around +200 or so, with the Saints second choice at +525. With the new playoff bracket in place for this season, which gives a bye only to the top seed in each conference while adding a wild card team for the second seed to play, the team with the best record in each league is going to have even more of an advantage, which of course it should.

When you take a look at the odds of the teams just behind the current top seed in each league, you get a dramatic drop off in price. Currently, Green Bay and Pittsburgh (both second as it stands in each league) have odds of +800. Then, every team is greater than 10-1, with a mix of teams from each league. Even a team like Cleveland, which is 9-3 heading into Week 14, is priced way out at +3000 to win Super Bowl LV, mostly because sportsbooks and bettors are so high on the Chiefs.

We may get a chance to see what Super Bowl LV will look like on December 20, as the Saints host Kansas City in what looks to be clearly the toughest (and maybe the only) test for both teams over their final four games. The Saints have the best defense in the NFL this season, allowing just 288.8 yards per game in what has become an overly-offensive league.

But will it be enough to bring home a second NFC title, and maybe a second Super Bowl victory, come January?

Drew Brees is able to come back off the injured reserve this week. But is he ready, after he broke 11 ribs and had a punctured lung? Taysom Hill has done a good job in his place, but will the Saints need Brees to ultimately go deep in the playoffs?

All of these are very good questions to ask before you throw down some money on New Orleans to win the NFC and maybe the Super Bowl. The Saints are +210 to win the NFC, ahead of the Packers (+325) and the surging Los Angeles Rams (+500).

Can they finally shake off two years of playoff heartbreak? We will soon know.

