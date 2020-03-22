Can Coronavirus Spread Through Mail? United States Postal Service Has the Answer

As many businesses are closing due to the coronavirus pandemic, one operation that hasn't been canceled is mail delivery.

That has left many to wonder if it's possible to be infected with coronavirus by touching their mail each day.

The United States Postal Service released a statement noting that they don't think it does.

“The CDC, the World Health Organization and the Surgeon General have indicated that there is currently no evidence that COVID-19 is being spread through the mail,” the USPS said in the statement.

USPS said their teams are closely monitoring the situation while sharing guidance to all employees.

The USPS also noted that according to The World Health Organization, “the likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low and the risk of catching the virus that causes COVID-19 from a package that has been moved, travelled and exposed to different conditions and temperature is also low.”

So, it looks like as far as is known, you're safe to get your mail each day.

The USPS also noted only "minor operational impacts in the United States." So, expect your mail to be delivered as before.