Camping With the Saints: Defense Dominates the Day

This past weekend and early this week on Monday the offense for the New Orleans Saints had been dominating the defense. Jameis Winston had been looking good, Taysom Hill dynamic, Drew Brees acting like his normal self, the duo of Michael Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders, and many others.

However, after a day off on Tuesday the defense owned the day on Wednesday as multiple guys had strong performances and the offense looked a bit sloppy as Drew Brees had the day off. This is according to Jeff Duncan of The Athletic

The guys who stepped on defense were a couple of guys who need to have good camps had a good day on Wednesday:

Those two guys, of course, are P-Rob and PJ Williams. Robinson is in some danger of possibly being cut before the season to shed some cap money and Williams was brought back on a short deal and he's looking to prove he can be consistent.

Nothing new from Cam Jordan that's all in a day's work and a healthy Sheldon Rankins will go a long way for the Saints to having a very successful defense this coming season.

Now, how about a youngster getting in the mix and balling out thus far in camp:

It's great to see the West Virginia UDFA playing well in Keith Washington II as he's making the most of his opportunity and could potentially push out Patrick Robinson.

And then there's reserve linebacker Kaden Elliss who also got in the mix with a pick of his own according to the Saints on Twitter:

Here's what head coach Sean Payton had to say after practice today:

