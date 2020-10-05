Cameron Whitfield Commits to UL Football

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are apparently going to add a prep standout from The Lonestar State to one fo their future college football recruiting classes.

Cameron Whitfield, who currently attends Dawson High School, located in Pearland, Texas, shared on social media over the weekend that he has verbally committed to Louisiana.

A 6-foot-3, 230-pound defensive end, Whitfield compiled 74 tackles as a junior last season, including 64 solo stops, as well as nine sacks, good enough to earn district Defensive Most Valuable Player honors.

Rated as a 3-star prospect by 247Sports, Whitfield is scheduled to graduate high school next spring.

Whitfield has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Arizona, Washington St., Houston, Hawaii, East Carolina, Memphis, Houston Baptist, Nevada, New Mexico, San Diego St., Southern Miss, Prairie View, Tulane, UTSA, and Wyoming.

This looks like a really good get for Louisiana, assuming Whitfield does sign, as the list of schools who offered him is an impressive one.

Whitfield was offered by two Power Five schools, in Arizona and Washington St., as well as an impressive list of schools from both the Mountain West Conference and the American Athletic Conference.

Keep in mind; verbal commitments are non-binding, so Whitfield won't officially become a Cajun until he signs, but the UL coaching staff has to be thrilled with this commitment.

Louisiana's last two recruiting classes have been rated at the top of the Sun Belt Conference, and with commitments like Whitfield, there's no reason to believe the next one won't be in the same place.

The Cajuns are having a great year, but the future looks pretty bright as well.