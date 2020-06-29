Cam Newton To Sign With Patriots

A quarterback who has one Most Valuable Player Award to his credit will apparently have a new NFL home in 2020.

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport shared on social media on Sunday that Cam Newton, who spent the last nine seasons with the Carolina Panthers, has agreed to a deal with the New England Patriots.

The deal is for one year and valued at $7.5 million.

The 31-year old Newton will join Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hover as quarterbacks on the Patriots' depth chart.

Newton was limited to only two games in 2019, but he did make 14 starts in 2018, completing a career-best 67.9% of his throws for 3,395 yards, 24 TDs, and 13 interceptions, while also rushing for 488 yards and four scores on 101 carries.

The 2011 Heisman Trophy Award winner at Auburn, Newton was selected by the Panthers with the first-overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft.

The 2015 NFL MVP and a three-time Pro Bowl selection, Newton threw for 29,041 and 182 yards, while rushing for another 4,806 yards and 58 touchdowns in nine seasons with the Panthers.