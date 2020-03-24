Cam Newton, the first player picked in the 2011 NFL Draft was officially released today by the Carolina Panthers.

The move was not a surprise after Carolina decided to sign former Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to a three year deal.

Newton missed all but two games last year after having surgery on his foot.

Releasing Newton clears over $19 million in cap space for the Panthers, leaving them with just $2 million in dead money.

Newton is free to sign with another team, but it's doubtful any team would sign him until he passes a physical and teams can't bring him in for a physical or workout because the NFL has ceased such activity during the coronavirus pandemic.

Newton was given a physical administered by the Panthers and his agency and was said to have passed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.