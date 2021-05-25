Cam Jordan’s Question About Termites Goes Viral

Like many across the south, New Orleans Saints star player Cam Jordan is battling termites at his home in New Orleans.

Apparently, the insects have entered his home and now he questioning how the termites were able to enter.

In a recent Tweet, the NFL star noted that his wife would not be happy to know that termites are in their home, but then he would go onto question how they got into his house.

Jordan asked if termites fly, which they do, and the internet has reacted to his question about them.

Some of the reactions on Twitter came in Cam's defense, while others on the social media platform have poked fun of the Saints star player.

Here's Cam's original Tweet that set social media off in regards to termites on the move and in his home. I hope that he was able to resolve this problem before they do damage to his home.