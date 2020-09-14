Cam George Commits to UL Football

A local prep football standout will apparently be playing his future college football near home, for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns.

Cameron George, a defensive end who attends Acadiana High School, shared on social media on Sunday that he has verbally committed to Louisiana.

George received his offer from Louisiana back in May.

George visited UL in early March.

The 6-foot-2, 245-pound George has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Georgia St. Ohio, Mercer, FAU, UTSA, Army, Navy, ULM, Nicholls St., Air Force, McNeese St., Lamar, South Alabama, Stephen F. Austin, Furman, Penn, Princeton, Northwestern St., Southern, Cornell, Coastal Carolina, Southeastern Louisiana, and WKU.

An outstanding student who is scheduled to graduate next spring, George currently carries a 4.1 GPA.