The LSU Tigers apparently won't be landing the highest-rated quarterback in the 2021 recruiting class.

Caleb Williams verbally committed to Oklahoma over the Fourth of July weekend.

Williams currently attends Gonzaga High School, located in Washington, DC.

A 6-foot-1, 210 dual-threat quarterback, Williams chose Oklahoma over LSU and Maryland.

Williams is ranked at the top quarterback in the nation, and as the number four prospect, overall, by 247Sports.