Cajuns WR Kyren Lacy Named to Freshman All-American Watch List

On Tuesday, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns announced via a press release that young wide receiver Kyren Lacy has been tabbed as a Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-American Watch List.

The 3-1 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns have a good mix of veteran talent and young talent but there are a lot younger wideouts on this Louisiana club.

Lacy is the second leading receiver on the Cajuns with nine catches for 156 yards, and a touchdown.

This is great recognition for Kyren as nationally he's one of eight players and in the Sun Belt one of the eleven to be named to this list.

This will be the 20th installment of the Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-American Watch List. The list will be narrowed down to seven semifinals, then three finalists, and finally the culmination of the winner of the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year.

The Ragin' Cajuns will return to the gridiron this week on Friday at 7 p.m. as they head to Birmingham, Alabama to face the Blazers of UAB.

