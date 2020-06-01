How many former Louisiana (formerly the University of Southwestern Louisiana) Ragin' Cajun basketball players went on to play in the National Basketball Association and/or the American Basketball Association?

Well, with the appearance of forward/center Shawn Long with the Philadelphia 76ers in March of 2017, the number now sits at ten.

Elvin Ivory, who played at USL from 1966-1968, prior to spending 20 games with the Los Angeles Sparks of the ABA in 1968, was the first to make it.

Of course, Bo Lamar, who played four years in the ABA/NBA after a stellar collegiate career, along with Andrew Toney, a two-time NBA All-Star, and Efrid Payton, is probably the most famous, but there have been others.

Below is a list of former Cajuns who played in the NBA/ABA: