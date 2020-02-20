Cajuns Welcome Virginia Tech to Russo Park

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns continue their eight game homestand this weekend as they welcome ACC member Virginia Tech to M. L. "Tigue" Moore Field at Russo Park. Game times are scheduled for Friday at 6:00 pm, Saturday at 2:00 pm and Sunday at 1:00 pm.

This will be the first time the Hokies and Cajuns have ever met on the baseball field.

The series will be a homecoming for Hokies' coach John Szefc, who was an assistant at Louisiana from 2003-2008 under the late Tony Robichaux. The Cajuns made two regional appearances with Szefc as the Cajuns' third base coach (2005, 2007). The Cajuns 2005 squad had the best team batting average in the Robichaux era (.327).

Virginia Tech is 1-2, dropping a pair of contests to San Diego State and UNC-Greensboro by identical 7-5 scores in the Brittain Resorts Baseball at the Beach Tournament hosted by Coastal Carolina. Their Sunday schedule game against the Chanticleers was rained out. The Hokies got their first win of the season Tuesday in Blacksburg, VA in their home opener against East Tennessee State, 10-5.

For Virginia Tech, LHP Chris Gerard (0-0, 0.00) gets the Friday start. Gerard was 3-2 with a 2.77 ERA last season in 12 starts as a freshman a year ago. Saturday, RHP Anthony Simonelli (0-1, 3.60), who pitched his freshman year at Coastal Carolina before heading to Junior College, will get the nod. Junior lefty Ian Seymour (1-0, 3.00) is the Sunday starter. Seymour was 4-5 with a 3.97 ERA in 13 starts in 2019.

The Cajuns will counter with the same three starters from last weekend. Junior Connor Angel (0-1, 1.59) will pitch on Friday, while Sophomore Will Moriarty (0-1, 4.15) goes on Saturday. Junior Carter Robinson (0-0, 0.00) will be the Sunday starter.

All three games can be heard on 96.5 KPEL-FM with air times at 6:00 Friday, 1:30 Saturday and 12:30 Sunday.