Cajuns Use Hot Shooting Night to Down LSU Alexandria

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns were back at the Cajun Dome on Tuesday night as they took on LSU-Alexandria and defeated them 90-75 for their third straight victory of the season.

The Cajuns used some hot shooting in the first-half from Devin Butts who was 4-5 from three-point range locking up 16 points helping UL to a 51-35 halftime lead that they would not relinquish.

Butts finished with a career-high 18 on the game while Cedric Russell also had a solid game ending up with 19 to lead UL on 7-19 shooting. Duo Gueye was also strong in this one as he produced a double-double with 15 points and 17 rebounds.

Their largest lead was 22 and the longest run they had in this game was a 6-0 run. The team shot 42% from the field, shot 33% from three-point range, out-rebounded LSU-A in a big way 68 to 35 but also turned the ball over 18 times. Something else to work on would be their free-throw shooting as they shot just 50%, 6-12 on the game.

For the Generals, they were led in scoring by Jalen Jerkins who bucketed 16 points and grabbed six rebounds. Three others finished with double-figures and as mentioned they were hammered on the glass as no player had more than seven rebounds.

With the win, the Cajuns improve to 3-1 on the season and they'll hit the hardwood next on Saturday, December 12th at 6 p.m. when they welcome to the Cajun Dome Louisiana Tech.

