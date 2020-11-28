Cajuns Use 49-Point First-Half to Blast ULM for Eighth Win

This one was close early with a lot of scoring early and often between both sides but in the second half, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns pulled away defeating ULM 70-20 in Monroe.

The Cajuns used a 21-point first quarter and a 28-point second quarter to bury the Warhawks 49-14 at the half and it was all downhill from there for the UL victory.

Levi Lewis accounted for five touchdowns in this one, three through the air and two on the ground as he also threw for 147 yards and ran for 55 on five carries.

Trey Raga led the way rushing as he carried 11 times for 95 yards and a touchdown, Elijah Mitchell had eight carries for 93 yards and a score. In addition, we got to see one of the young guys get an opportunity to flash his talent late in this one as Michael Orphey Jr. the sophomore scored on a 48-yard run.

Receiving-wise, 13 Cajuns caught a pass in this one with freshman Kyren Lacey led the way with five catches for 48 yards and a score. Other Cajuns who accounted for receiving touchdowns were Kaleb Carter, Johnny Lumpkin, and Neal Johnson.

The defense really put the clamps down in this one on ULM, after the first quarter they allowed just six points and in the game, they forced three turnovers with one being a Bralen Trahan pick-six.

It was really an all-around dominant performance for Louisiana as they rolled to their eighth win of the season (8-1 overall) and their sixth in the conference (6-1 Sun Belt).

Up next for the Cajuns will be their regular-season finale as they travel to Boone, NC, and try to slay the dragon that is the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Friday, December 4th at 6 p.m.

