At least something good came out of last weekend's series against South Alabama.

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns sophomore Outfielder Tyler Robertson made an appearance on Sportscenter's Top 10 Plays, landing at the number 5 spot for his sensational catch against the Jaguars. It was one of the very few bright spots for the Cajuns as they were swept by their heated rival.

The Alabama product is having a solid season for Louisiana. He is the only Cajun to start all 33 games and has a fielding percentage of .967. He's also batting .284 with 6 homers and 17 RBI's. And he leads the team in stolen bases with 12.

The Cajuns are now in a tie for first place in the Sun Belt Conference's West Division with Little Rock, who the Cajuns will travel to for this weekend's series. First, the Cajuns are scheduled to host the McNeese State Cowboys at M.L. "Tigue" Moore Field at Russo Park. The Cajuns hope to avenge a 4-3 loss on the road to the Cowboys earlier this season. After reeling off an 8-game winning streak, the Cajuns now find themselves losers of four in a row.

The game against McNeese State can be heard on ESPN 1420 AM. The weekend series against Little Rock can be heard on Newstalk 96.5 FM KPEL.

(Statistics courtesy of ragincajuns.com)