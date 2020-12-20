Cajuns to Play in First Responder Bowl

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are on their way to a third-consecutive bowl game, including their 8th in the last 10 years.

Louisiana, ranked number 16 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, will take on the UTSA Roadrunners in the First Responder Bowl.

The game is scheduled for Saturday, December 26 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

Kickoff time is set for 2:30 p.m. on ABC.

Louisiana, who went 9-1 during the regular season, won the Sun Belt Conference Western Division.

The Cajuns haven't played since December 4, when they defeated the Appalachain St. Mountaineers, 24-21, in their regular-season finale in Boone, North Carolina.

UL will enter the bowl game riding a six-game win streak, with its only loss being a 24-21 setback to Coastal Carolina back on October 14 at Cajun Field.

UTSA, members of Conference USA, finished its regular season with an overall record of 7-4.

The Roadrunners last played on November 28, when they captured a 49-17 win over North Texas.

The Cajuns will be playing in their third-consecutive bowl game under the direction of head coach Billy Napier.

Last season, Louisiana defeated Miami (Ohio) in the LendingTree Bowl, 27-17, after falling to Tulane, 41-24, in the Cure Bowl following the 2018 campaign.

In last year's First Responder Bowl, Western Kentucky defeated Western Michigan, 23-20.

That game was previously held at the Cotton Bowl, until last year, as that stadium was being used for the 2020 NHL Winter Classic.

The Western Kentucky/Western Michigan match-up drew 13,164 fans at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

At the Cotton Bowl, the lowest-attended First Responder Bowl was in 2015 when 20,229 watched Washington defeat Southern Miss, 44-31.

The highest-attended First Responder Bowl was back in 2013 when 48,313 saw Oklahoma St. beat Purdue, 58-14.