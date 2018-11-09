Cajuns To Honor Military And Veterans At Saturday’s Game

Saturday afternoon things will get pretty dark pretty early at Cajun Field. Sure, the change back to Standard Time means the sun will be sinking below the horizon about the time the University of Louisiana and Georgia State take the field at 4 PM.

There will also be an eerie darkness extending through the stadium despite all those bright lights. This Saturday's game has been declared a "blackout" game by Ragin' Cajun Athletics officials. That means that you and I will need to forgo our traditional Ragin' Cajun Red (actually Vermilion) and reach into the dark side of our Cajun collection of togs.

The Cajun football team, as well as the administration of the University, will also use Saturday's game as a platform to honor veterans and those serving in America's military. The game will feature a flyover by the Louisiana National Guard and there is a fireworks show scheduled for halftime. I would imagine that those activities would come with the caveat "weather permitting".

The Ragin' Cajuns only have three more games left in the regular season. They'll face Georgia State on Saturday and then South Alabama comes to Cajun Field next Saturday (Nov.17). The Cajuns wrap up the regular season against U.L. Monroe in Monroe on November 24th.

The Cajuns need to win two of those three remaining games to become eligible for a postseason bowl game. Your support and attendance at this Saturday's game or the game on the 17th could go a long way in helping the team over the hurdle.