Cajuns Take Advantage of Rice Errors, Win Third in a Row

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns got their third straight victory of the season Tuesday as they defeated Rice 11-2.

The Cajuns took advantage of shotty Rice defense as they committed four errors in the ballgame leading to six unearned runs for UL.

The offense has really begun playing Pack baseball as they pounded out thirteen hits Tuesday evening.

Carter Robinson was the weekday starter this week and he pitched beautifully through his six innings of work allowing just four hits, one run, three walks and struck out seven.

With the win, the Cajuns improved to 5-8 on the season and will head to Pensacola, FL this weekend for the Diamond Invitational. They'll take on Samford Friday at 2 p.m., Michigan State Saturday at 3 p.m. and Troy Sunday at 3 p.m.

