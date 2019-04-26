The Cajuns Softball team made it 21 wins in a row Friday night as they defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 5-2.

The Cajuns jumped on the Chanticleers early in this one as Keeli Milligan got things going with a single and a stolen base, Alissa Dalton laid down a bunt single, and Sarah Hudek cleaned it up with a two-RBI single. 2-0 after one inning.

The Cajun's attack continued in the second inning when Baily Curry laced a double down the left field line to score Cassidy Chaumont to increase the lead to 3-0.

Louisiana would hang two more runs on Coastal in the third with a big 2-RBI double from one of their leaders in Lexie Comeaux, 5-0 UL.

Summer Ellyson cruised through six innings and then Allison Deville came into the game in the seventh but things got a little hairy as Kourtney Gremillion (1B) and Keeli Milligan (3B) committed errors. Therefore, Deville would allow two unearned runs and would only record one out. Summer Ellyson would return to put out the fire and the Cajuns won 5-2.

With the win, the Cajuns make it 21 wins in a row, the team improves to 44-4 overall and 22-0 in Sun Belt Conference play. Summer allowed five hits, only one walk and struck out 12 on her way to the victory, she is now 31-4 on the season.

Coming up next the Cajuns will take on the Chanticleers once again on Saturday with first pitch scheduled for 2 p.m.

