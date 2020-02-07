Cajuns Softball Begins 2020 Campaign With a Bang

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The 40th season of Ragin' Cajuns Softball is FINALLY HERE as they played in the 34th annual Louisiana Classics on Friday evening. The Cajuns played a doubleheader as they opened their season against Ball State before taking on the University of Texas at San Antonio in the nightcap.

Louisiana escaped with a narrow victory against Ball State 3-2 as senior transfer Megan Kleist came on after Summer Ellyson gave up a leadoff single to begin the seventh inning. The Cardinals would end up loading the bases with one out against Kleist but she bore down forcing a pop-up and then struck out the final batter she faced to secure the victory.

Ellyson got the win as she pitched six-plus innings allowing six hits, one earned run, one walk, and 10 strikeouts. Kleist picked up her first save of the season.

At the dish, it was newcomer Kaitlyn Alderink a transfer from Texas A&M who led the way going 2-3, scoring two runs, and knocking in the other to account for all three UL runs.

In the nightcap, the Cajuns were sluggish offensively early stranding a bunch of runners but finally broke through late to secure an 8-0 victory in five innings to sweep the doubleheader.

In this victory, Megan Kleist was very good keeping Road Runner batters off-balanced with her devastating changeup. She pitched all five innings, allowed just three hits, one walk, and struck out eight securing her first victory as a Cajun.

Offensively, the Cajuns pounded out 11 hits with a couple of players having big games. Raina O'Neal went 2-3 with two runs scored, Bailey Curry had one big hit which was a two-run homerun, and junior transfer from Miami Dade College Melissa Mayeux delivered the knockout blow with a walk-off three-run homerun while going a perfect 2-2.

The Cajuns will play another doubleheader Saturday beginning around 2 p.m. against North Texas and then whenever that one finishes up they'll take on UTSA once again.

