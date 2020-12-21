Cajuns Set Program Record With 14 All-Conference Selections

According to a press release from the University of Louisiana's Athletic Department, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns had a program-record 14 players selected as All-Conference players for 2020.

The group was highlighted by two first-teamers running back Elijah Mitchell and kick returner/running back Chris Smith.

Mitchell, the senior from Erath, LA was super solid as he ran the ball 122 times for 751 yards, seven rushing touchdowns, and hauled in 14 catches for 108 yards. He and Trey Ragas formed one of the most deadly running back tandems in all of college football.

Smith, a sophomore out of Louisville, MS was dynamic as a kick returner. With 21 attempts this season he accumulated 572 yards also accounting for two scores, one of which helped Louisiana to their biggest win in school history taking down Iowa State in Ames, IA. The second-year player also ran the ball 59 times for 332 yards, scored once, caught 13 passes for 138 yards, and also scored a touchdown.

Louisiana had seven players who came in as 2nd Team All-Sun Belt Conference players.

Quarterback: Levi Lewis-2,128 yards passing, 60 completion %, 17 TD, 7 INT

Running Back: Trey Ragas-117 carries, 660 yards, nine touchdowns

Offensive Linemen: O'Cyrus Torrence, Max Mitchell

Defensive Lineman: Zi'Yon Hill-42 tackles, four sacks, two fumble recoveries

Defensive Back: Bralen Trahan-41 tackles, nine passes defended, four interceptions, touchdown

Punter: Rhys Byrns

The Cajuns also had two 3rd Team All-Sun Belt Conference selections.

Linebacker: Lorenzo McCaskill-72 tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery

Defensive Back: Eric Garror-21 tackles, three passes defended, three interceptions

Finally, UL had four players who were selected as honorable mentions.

Linebacker: Ferrod Gardner-66 tackles, 3.5 sacks

Defensive Lineman: Tayland Humphrey-29 tackles

Defensive Back: Mekhi Gardner-24 tackles. one sack, seven passes defended, three interceptions, one forced fumble

Defensive Back: Percy Butler-40 tackles, one sack, six passes defended, one interception, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries

Congratulations to all of the Cajuns who were named along with the program for another extremely successful season.

