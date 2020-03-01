Cajuns SB Rallies Again to Knock Off Florida, Win Series

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

There is absolutely no quit in this Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Softball team as they completed another comeback victory over the #6 team in the nation, the Florida Gators on Sunday 7-6. This victory also won them the series as they had fallen on Friday to open the weekend against FL.

The Cajuns got down early in this one for the third day in a row but much like Saturday, they found their way back.

Summer Ellyson got the start as Florida plated a run in the first inning and then in the second Megan Kleist took the ball and she gave up three in the second on a home run by Kendyl Lindaman and quickly it was 4-0 FL. Ellyson would return in the fifth.

Louisiana would answer back with one of their own in the third when Melissa Mayeux blooped a single that scored Alissa Dalton.

Then, in the sixth UL would tie it as Raina O'Neal popped a two-run home run and Taylor Roman plated Julie Rawls with a two-out double.

They were able to open things up on the Gators in the seventh as they plated three more runs and all with two outs. Sarah Hudek kicked things off with a hustle a double, Raina O'Neal then followed with an RBI single and then the big knock from Carrie Boswell who hit a two-run bomb to give the Cajuns the three-run lead. 7-4 UL.

Ellyson would give up a two-run home run in the seventh but then slammed the door shut for the series win 7-6.

With the win, Louisiana improves to 14-5 and Summer now has a 9-1 record.

The Cajuns return home Wednesday, March 4th as they'll take on the Campbell Camels at 6 p.m.

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook