Cajuns Roll Past UTA to Garner Split

For the third consecutive week, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns split their two Sun Belt Conference college basketball games.

Louisiana salvaged a split of the two-game conference series with the UTA, defeating the Mavericks, 68-51, on Saturday in Arlington, Texas.

With the win, UL avenged a 91-86 setback to UTA on Friday night.

The Cajuns have now split their first three league series' leaving them at 3-3 to begin the 2020-2021 Sun Belt Conference league schedule.

Louisiana got off to a quick start on Saturday and took a 42-26 lead into the halftime break, before cruising to the 68-51 win.

Mylik Wilson led the way for the Cajuns, going 5-for-5 from beyond the three-point line, and finishing with 25 points and 15 rebounds, both game-highs, while Cedric Russell finished with 16 points four rebounds.

In a losing cause for UTA, Shahada Wells and Fredelin De La Crus each finished with ten points.

The Cajuns ended up outshooting UTA from the field 41%/27%, including a 60%/15% advantage from beyond the three-point arc, while also holding down a 51-38 rebound advantage.

Louisiana was never really challenged, as they were able to get the split of the two-game series by rolling to the 68-51 triumph.

View the game box score.

With the victory, Louisiana improved to 9-4, overall, and 3-3in Sun Belt Conference play, while UTA slipped to 7-7 and 3-3, respectively.

The Cajuns return to action next weekend, on Friday and Saturday, when they play host to the Arkansas St. Red Wolves at the Cajundome.

The Louisiana/Arkansas St. series will mark the fourth league series of the season for UL, with five remaining after its completion.