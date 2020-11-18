Cajuns RB Elijah Mitchell Tabbed For Senior Bowl

Exciting news from the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Football Program as star senior running back Elijah Mitchell has accepted an invitation to attend the annual Reese's Senior Bowl according to a University press release.

The Senior Bowl is the nation's most prestigious college football showcase, as the best of the best in college football from all over the country are invited to partake and show their stuff leading up to the NFL Draft.

According to the press release, in total. the Senior Bowl has had 93 total players and 40 selected in the first three rounds each of the past two years, including 10 first-round picks in the 2019 NFL Draft.

A couple of the more recent Cajuns to receive invitations to the Senior Bowl have been defensive back, Tracy Walker and OL Robert Hunt.

Three Cajuns were named to the Senior Bowl Top 250 heading into the 2020 season, Elijah Mitchell, Trey Ragas, and Levi Lewis.

The Erath native has put together a strong senior season thus far through seven games he's rushed 102 times for 563 yards, six touchdowns, and 11 catches for 93 yards.

In addition, he's earned Second Team All-Sun Belt Conference honors twice and been named the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week three times, according to the UL press release.

Here's a look at just how strong the Louisiana running game has been via our buddy Seth Lewis from KATC:

