For the first time this season, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns have won a weekend baseball series.

Freshman Julian Brock broke a 5-5 tie with a run scoring single and the Cajuns added an insurance run in the eighth as the Cajuns defeated Sam Houston State 7-5 to take the series.

Brandon Talley (1-0) threw four innings of relief, allowing one run on one hit and picked up the victory on the mound. Jacob Schultz got the final four outs for his first save of the season.

Sam Houston State (6-4) got on the board in the first inning off starter Will Moriarty when Christian Smith led off the first inning with a double and moved to third on a single by Jack Rogers. Moriarty struck out the next two batters, but Trent Touchet singled to score the game's first run.

The Cajuns (4-8) drew even in the second when Brock walked and was bunted to second by Hayden Cantrelle. Ben Fitzgerald grounded out but Tremaine Spears delivered Brock with a double to left center.

But the Bearkats came right back in the third when Rogers singled with one out and stole second. Caleb Cowser walked. Moriarty struck out Bryce Holmes for the second out, but Touchet again delivered a base hit to score Rogers with the go ahead run and sending Cowser to third. Touchet stole second and Cowser scored when Sebastian Toro made an errant throw on the stolen base, with Touchet taking third. A wild pitch scored him and Sam Houston led 3-1.

Sam Houston threatened to get more in the fourth on a three base error by Moriarty and a walk. Moriarty uncorked a wild pitch, but the ball caromed back to Toro who threw out the runner trying to score from third. With two on and two out, Talley came on to strike out Rogers to end the inning.

The Cajuns chased Bearkats' starter Caleb Cannon in the fourth when Brock singled and Cantrelle was hit by a pitch. Reliever Matt Dillard (1-1) came on in relief and struck out Ben Fitzgerald and Spears. But Dillard hit Connor Dupuy with a pitch and Gavin Bourgeois delivered a three run double down the left field line to tie the game.

Sam Houston broke the tie in the sixth when Gavin Johnson walked and Anthony MacKenzie singled pinch runner Jackson Loftin to third. Erick Davila bunted and reached when the throw to the plate was late. But the Cajuns got the lead runner at third on another bunt attempt and Talley got a strikeout and a ground ball to hold the Bearkats to just one run.

In the Cajun seventh, Dupuy walked and Bourgeois was hit by a pitch. Brennan Breaux bunted the runners to second and third and the Bearkats turned to reliever Landon Ausley, who promptly uncorked a wild pitch to score Dupuy and send Bourgeois to third. Toro walked and stole second. Ausley struck out Nick Hagedorn but Brock delivered what proved to be the game winner with his line single to right.

The Cajuns got an insurance run in the eighth when Cantrelle walked and went to second on a wild pitch. Fitzgerald's bunt single moved Cantrelle to third and the Cajuns' shortstop scored on an errant throw on Fitzgerald's steal of second.

Louisiana will now play its next five games away from Russo Park, beginning with a Tuesday night contest with Rice at Reckling Park in Houston.