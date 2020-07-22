Cajuns Punter Rhys Byrns Makes Top Kicker Watch List

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football players showing up on national college football watch lists this off-season has been like Cajuns flocking to crawfish boils during crawfish season, it's just something that happens.

On Wednesday Ragin' Cajuns punter Rhys Byrns joined the club when it was officially announced via a press release from the UL Athletic Department that he had been named to the Ray Guy Award Preseason Watch List. The list was formulated by the Augusta Sports Council.

The council created the kicker award at the new Millenium in 2000 in order to honor a College and Pro-Football Hall of Famer Ray Guy. The award will go to the best punter throughout the season.

Byrns was named as only one of 19 punters in the entire country to land on this list. According to the press release, he produced the most productive punt average in the Sun Belt in 2019 (44.2). That number actually broke a school record for punt average which was previously held by Daniel Cadona back in 2014. Additionally, he was one of only four punters in the conference to blast a 70+ yard punt from last season.

The punter will be a junior this upcoming season and we're all looking forward to more of the same from Rhys Byrns.

