The Sun Belt Conference released its preseason All-SBC baseball team today, and three Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are on the list.

Cajun senior lefty Gunner Leger, sophomore shortstop Hayden Cantrelle and senior outfielder Daniel Lahare are on the list, voted on by the league's coaches.

Arkansas State first baseman Kyle MacDonald was named the Preseason Player of the Year, while Georgia State right handed hurler Hunter Gaddis was the Preseason Pitcher of the Year

The Cajuns, Coastal Carolina and Georgia State led the way with three selections each on the 14 man team, while two Troy player were named. Arkansas State, South Alabama and Georgia Southern had one player each.

The Cajuns open their season Friday, February 15th vs. Texas at Russo Park.