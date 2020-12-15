Cajuns Overcome Slow Start to Defeat UNO at the Cajun Dome

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns grabbed a home win on Tuesday night as they defeated the UNO Privateers for the second time this season 73-63 defeating UNO for the 8th straight time.

The Cajuns have won their fifth straight game and yet again started the game slowly in this one which is becoming a theme this season as they trailed 35-31 at the half. The offense didn't seem like it was in a rhythm and they weren't shooting the ball particularly well.

However, Louisiana outscored the Privateers 42-28. Cedric Russell led the way for the Cajuns with 20 points and Theo Akwuba recorded a double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds with seven blocked shots.

In total in the game the Cajuns outshot UNO 46% to 42%, they outrebounded the Privateers 38-30, but Louisiana turned the ball over a lot in this game with 20 of them.

Louisiana did not shoot the ball effectively from distance as they shot just 19%, that's something they definitely need to improve upon moving forward with their schedule, especially when conference play begins.

One place where UL really dominated UNO in this one was points off turnovers. The Cajuns may have turned it over 20 times but their defense tightened up allowing only 13 points but they scored 28 points off 21 Privateer turnovers.

With the win, Louisiana improves to 5-1 overall and they'll take on McNeese State next on Saturday, December 19th at 6 p.m.

