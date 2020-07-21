Cajuns Offensive Guard O’Cyrus Torrence Named to Watch List

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

O'Cyrus Torrence was a major factor for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns football team in 2019, as a freshman, he started 13 of 14 games and at guard help pave the way for one of the most potent rushing attacks in college football.

On Tuesday, the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) announced, he was named to a very prestigious college football list that identifies the best of the best offensive lineman in the country called the Outland Trophy Watch List. UL made the announcement via an emailed press release.

Altogether 85 of the best offensive lineman were on this preseason watch list and Torrence was one of 21 guards named and only one of five offensive linemen named from the Sun Belt Conference.

This is the 75th year the Outland Trophy will be presented and it's the third-oldest major college football award in the history of the sport.

The creation of the award was in 1946 when Dr. John Outland put up the financials in order to fund it. From then on the Outland Trophy is given to the most superior interior lineman in college football every year.

This makes back-to-back years the Cajuns have had a member of their OL named to the preseason watch list as Robert Hunt was named prior to the 2019 season.

Torrence is a Greensburg, LA native and was named to the Pro Football Focus All-Sun Belt Team after the 2019 season.

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook