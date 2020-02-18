Cajuns Notch First Win of 2020 Season and Deggs Tenure Tuesday

The 2020 Ragin' Cajuns Baseball team is off the snide as they grabbed a 9-6 victory in Hammond against Southeastern on Tuesday night, it's the first victory of the Matt Deggs era.

The tone was set early in this one by starting pitcher Brandon Young as he retired the first six batters he faced en route to a 5.1 inning performance allowing just three runs, walking three and striking out 10. Young ended up getting the win in this one.

There was a crucial moment in the sixth inning as Young was running out of gas. With UL leading 4-2 the Lions loaded the bases with nobody out but Deggs stuck with his veteran right-hander. He allowed a run on an infield single but then struck out Connor Manola and his night was finished after 86 pitches.

Jacob Schultz then took over for him and promptly extinguished the fire with a strikeout and a groundout.

That's as close as the Lions would get at 4-3 as they squandered a golden opportunity to put the Cajuns in a bad way because in the seventh inning Louisiana exploded for five runs.

The five-run inning was spearheaded by catcher Sebastien Toro who finished the night 2-3 with a run scored and three RBI's, two of which came in the seventh inning to bust things open.

The Cajuns were clutch in this one as they came away with four two-out RBI hits. They were also patient at the plate walking 14 times and striking out only eight times while pounding out 11 hits.

Connor Cooke would come on to slam the door closed with a one, two, three inning as the Lions had pulled to within three at 9-6.

Check out the complete box score here

That's how this one would finish and the Cajuns, with the victory, moved to 1-3 on the season and will be back home on Wednesday evening to take on the Tulane Greenwave at 6 p.m.

Check out Ragin' Cajuns Postgame Extra from after the game:

