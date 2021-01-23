Louisiana Pulls Off the Sweep of Arkansas State

The Louisiana Ragin Cajuns defeated the Arkansas St Red Wolves 77 to 74. The Cajuns overcame everything from a malfunctioning shot clock to a second-half run by the Red Wolves; however, that run wasn't enough to defeat the Cajuns.

Louisiana outscored the Red Wolves 49 to 21 in the first half, and even though they lost the second half 45 to 36 they still shot 68.8% from three for the game.

The high point man for the Cajuns tonight was guard Cedric Russell with 14 points and 6 rebounds. The Cajuns also received some major help from off the bench from the likes of Jacobi Gordon and Ty Harper. Gordon scored 14 points and Harper scored 11 points for the Cajuns. Big man Theo Akwuba also contributed 13 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 assists.

After the game, head coach Bob Marlin noted Gordon's good performance.

"Jacobi Gordon has gotten in better shape since the start of the season," said Marlin. "He overcame a poor start with shooting and has now improved there, and got some minutes tonight, and played really well."

He also noted how they haven't played a full 40 minutes at home yet. But hopefully, that can change as the Cajuns chemistry grows and they start to hit their full stride.

Louisiana now improves to 11-4 and 5-3 in conference play. The Cajuns do battle again on January 29th against Texas State.

