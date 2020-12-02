Cajuns Hang on Late Against the UNO Privateers in New Orleans

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns grabbed their 18th straight victory against a Southland Conference opponent Wednesday night as they defeated the UNO Privateers in New Orleans 66-63.

The Cajuns had to overcome an early deficit in this one and weather a cold shooting start but they hung tough on defense which allowed them to stay in the game.

The Privateers held a 15-6 lead to open the contest shooting the ball well as they're a smaller and quick ball club but the Cajuns wouldn't go away closing the gap and pulling to within one point at the half, 26-25.

In the second half, they were able to overcome UNO and finally grab a lead. They worked it all the way up to 41-30 as they put the clamps on the Privateers from a defensive standpoint. Coach Marlin mentioned after the game they had worked on getting their defense set for the last two days and it seemed to pay off in this one.

A big moment that happened for Louisiana in this one was when Cedric Russell hit a bucket to score the 1,000th point of his Ragin' Cajuns career. Congrats to Cedric.

UNO would grab the lead late in this one but UL fought back to a 63-61 lead and off a Cedric Russell free throw, Damien Rosser turnover the ball over because of Russell, and the Cajuns wouldn't look back from there.

Mylik Wilson led Louisiana with 21 points, five steals, and six rebounds. Theo Akwuba chipped in 16 himself and led the team with 15 rebounds and three blocks. Cedric Russell also contributed 12 points including two made three-pointers.

With the win, the Cajuns improve to 1-1 on the young 2020-2021 season and will take the hardwood again this Saturday against LSU Shreveport.

