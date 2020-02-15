The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns needed a win in this evening's game against Troy as they were tied with them in the standings. The Cajuns were able away to come away with the big 81-77 road victory thanks to Jalen Johnson's 20 points. The Cajuns move to 11-16 overall and 6-10 in conference play.

The Cajuns started out slow in the first half but they used an 11-0 and a 9-0 run to get their lead up to 9 at the end of the half. Tirus Smith followed up his double-double performance on Thursday with a solid first half. He had 10 points, 3 rebounds and 2 blocks in the half.

The Cajuns led by as much as 14 in the 2nd half but every time the Cajuns would try to pull away the Trojans would get a mini run and climb back in it. What made matters worse in the 2nd half was that the Cajuns didn't have a FG in the last 3:56 of the game. Despite the cold spurt, the Cajuns were able to make some clutch free throws late to ice the game.

The Cajuns were led in scoring by Jalen Johnson who 20 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 blocks. Tirus Smith finished with 17 points, 8 rebounds and 2 blocks. The Cajuns will finish off the road trip when they face ULM next Saturday at 2 PM.