Cajuns Get Commitment from Mason Narcisse

When he announced the December signing class for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, head coach Billy Napier said they were holding a couple of scholarships for the February date.

This may have been what he was talking about.

Highly sought after defensive lineman Mason Narcisse, who originally committed to Tulane then re-opened his recruitment, has announced he will be playing football for the Cajuns.  Narcisse made the announcement via Twitter:

Narcisse prepped at St. Charles Catholic.  His commitment could propel the Cajuns to the #1 signing class in the Sun Belt.

