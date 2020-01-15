Cajuns Get Commitment from Mason Narcisse
When he announced the December signing class for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, head coach Billy Napier said they were holding a couple of scholarships for the February date.
This may have been what he was talking about.
Highly sought after defensive lineman Mason Narcisse, who originally committed to Tulane then re-opened his recruitment, has announced he will be playing football for the Cajuns. Narcisse made the announcement via Twitter:
Narcisse prepped at St. Charles Catholic. His commitment could propel the Cajuns to the #1 signing class in the Sun Belt.