Cajuns Football Adds Former ULM Coach Matt Viator to Their Staff

According to KATC's Sports Director Andrew Clay, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are adding a big piece to their staff who has spent some time in the Sun Belt as recently as last season. Former ULM Warhawks coach Matt Viator will become the newest member of Billy Napier's staff.

Viator spent five seasons as the head coach at Monroe from 2016-2020. He finished with a 19-39 record at ULM and his best season came in 2018 when he led the Warhawks to a 6-6 record, the only time he reached the .500 mark in his career.

He does have some other ties to Louisiana as he was previously the head coach at McNeese State where he enjoyed a ton of success as he was an impressive 54-18 in the Southland Conference. In addition, he never finished with a losing record and his overall 78 wins are tied with Bobby Keasler for the most in program history.

